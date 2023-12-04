Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Middle school student, mother killed in crash

The school principal said Buruk Mehari and his mother were two of the four victims who died in...
The school principal said Buruk Mehari and his mother were two of the four victims who died in the crash.(GoFundMe)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An eighth grader at Prairie Point Middle School and his mother have been identified as two of the four people killed in a crash in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday night, according to a letter from the school’s principal.

In the letter, which was addressed to Prairie Point families, Principal Ian Dye said Buruk Mehari and his mother died in the crash.

A GoFundMe identifies Buruk’s mother as Ruth Zewde Tekeste and says they moved to Cedar Rapids from Cairo, Egypt, in 2014.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on C Street Southwest near Edison Road. First responders said they received a report of people being trapped in a vehicle that was on fire after the collision.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on C Street Southwest near Edison Road.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on C Street Southwest near Edison Road. (KCRG)

The letter from the school said extra counselors would be at Prairie Point for anyone that needs them.

Cedar Rapids police are still investigating the crash and have not confirmed the names of the people that died in the crash. They did, however, confirm that all four people involved in the crash died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Minot
Police investigate shooting near Scotts Addition
The town hall scheduled to address the rise in postal concerns has now been canceled.
Postal town hall canceled after USPS declined to participate
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
A pair of James Madison football helmets rest near the bench area during a football game...
James Madison to face Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl
More than 500 kids and adults will get free, brand-new bikes this Christmas.
560 bikes are being donated to 12 local organizations ahead of Christmas

Latest News

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced he's running for governor on Monday.
Stoney announces run for governor
A new campaign backed by families and teachers alike urges lawmakers to invest millions...
Renewed push for childcare funding
The shooting happened on Halloween night.
Waffle House employee charged in shooting
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on a deadly train accident...
Sheriff: Teen did not see or hear train coming
The postal service declined to attend the meeting concerning mail delivery complaints.
Postal town hall canceled as mail issues continue