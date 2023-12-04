Your Money with Carlson Financial
Mayor Levar Stoney officially launches campaign for Virginia Governor

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has officially announced his bid for Virginia Governor.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has officially announced his bid for Virginia Governor.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has officially announced his bid for Virginia Governor.

On Monday Morning, Stoney announced his campaign with a video highlighting his background, record of success and commitment to Virginia.

Mayor Levar Stoney Announcement for Governor

In his announcement, Stoney says he is running to ensure that every Virginia family has a shot at success. If elected, Levar will be the first Black Governor in Virginia in over three decades.

Stoney will run against Representative Abigail Spanberger for the Democratic nomination.

On the Republican side, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares are expected to seek the GOP nomination.

