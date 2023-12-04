Man involved in deadly I-95 crash sentenced to 10 years in prison

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The man convicted of killing a woman on Interstate 95 in 2022 is headed to prison after being sentenced on Monday.

Levi Braxton III was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended for DUI: involuntary manslaughter.

On July 19, Braxton was speeding on I-95 in Hanover when he drove onto the right shoulder to pass another car.

He crashed into a broken-down car on the side of the road, killing Angela Hurley.

Prosecutors say fentanyl was found in Braxton’s bloodstream at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.