Hanover sheriff’s office provides update on train accident that killed teen

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on a deadly train accident last Wednesday.

On Nov. 29, just before 8 a.m., Hanover Emergency Communications received a call from Buckingham Branch Railroad that a train hit a pedestrian on the tracks just west of the Cool Spring Road crossing and near the Cool Spring West subdivision.

Deputies and emergency crews responded to the area and found 15-year-old Chris Asare-Budu dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed the CSX engineer saw Asare-Budu walking towards the center of the tracks towards the train. The sheriff’s office says the operator tried to use the horn and break the train. The engineer says he saw the teen walking on the tracks with earbuds in both of his ears and was on his phone up to the moment he was hit.

Officials also wanted to note that despite numerous social media posts circulating claiming Asare-Budu’s death was somehow intentional, no evidence supports that this accident was in any way deliberate.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

