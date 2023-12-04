Discovery on Outer Banks sets new record for late season turtle nests

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - A sea turtle on our coast is taking advantage of the mild weather and the state has a new record for the latest nest ever recorded.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says park biologists found the Green sea turtle nest on Sunday morning.

Biologists say the previous record for late nesting was on October 31, 2020.

Experts say by looking at her crawl patterns in the sand, the turtle crawled erratically before deciding exactly where to lay her eggs.

It will take about two months for the eggs to hatch.

