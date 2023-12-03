Your Money with Carlson Financial
Traffic fatalities down 12% compared to this time last year

By Jennifer Blake
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the holiday’s quickly approaching, AAA is preparing for more than 55 million people to travel throughout the country, with 49 million people traveling by road.

“I think that tells you how busy the roadways can be, the busiest some people have seen in several years,” said Morgan Dean, the AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson.

November and December are well known, heavy travel months, which means there are more opportunities for traffic jams, accidents and traffic related deaths. According to AAA, there were 1,005 traffic fatalities during 2022, with 937 happening between January and November of that year.

“Last year’s traffic deaths of 1,005 lives lost on VA roads was a 15 year high,” Dean said.

That means 68 people lost their lives in the month of December, alone... but Dean says, there could be hope for a fewer number of fatal crashes for 2023.

“Right now, looking through the end of November traffic fatalities are down 12% on Virginia roadways. If we can get that to hold through the end of the year, hopefully it will be a good trend,” Dean said.

The VA DMV reported reporting that between Black Friday and New Years Day last year, there were nearly 13,500 crashes and 88 deaths... 715 of those crashes were alcohol related and out of the alcohol related crashes - 19 people died.

“This is a time of year where a lot of people are having parties, there’s more of a potential for somebody to find themselves in a situation where they would be trying to drive while they’re impaired,” said Morgan Dean.

Now - in an effort to minimize the number of lives lost this travel season - dean is urging everyone to look at the bigger picture..

“It’s the pedestrian waiting at the corner to cross the street, it’s the cyclist who is sharing the road with us, it’s everybody in and around that roadway and what can we do to make sure everybody is safe,” he said.

