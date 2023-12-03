Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Morning showers and fog, warm and cloudy afternoon

Light rain and limited visibility this morning, be careful on the roads
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Turning chilly midweek with the chance for a few showers. Temperatures above normal again next weekend!

Sunday: Showers and patchy dense fog this morning. Dry but cloudy and mild this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 100%, Rain totals around 1/4″)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: A few showers are possible in the morning then, clouds decrease. Lows in the mid-30s, highs around 50°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs around 50°.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

