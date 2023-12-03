Sunday Forecast: Morning showers and fog, warm and cloudy afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Turning chilly midweek with the chance for a few showers. Temperatures above normal again next weekend!

Sunday: Showers and patchy dense fog this morning. Dry but cloudy and mild this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 100%, Rain totals around 1/4″)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: A few showers are possible in the morning then, clouds decrease. Lows in the mid-30s, highs around 50°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs around 50°.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

