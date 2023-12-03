Postal town hall canceled after USPS declined to participate

As a public service, the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office offered to sponsor a “Postal Town Hall” so that representatives from the U.S. Postal Service would have the opportunity to answer questions from residents throughout the city who have had a variety of issues with mail delivery and mail theft. Unfortunately, despite multiple conversations with, and assurances from, U.S.P.S inspectors and supervisors, the US Postal Service has declined our invitation to participate in a Town Hall meeting to provide answers to the residents they are supposed to serve, especially during this holiday mailing season. The Postal Service is the sole agency able to answer questions regarding their non-delivery of mail. In light of their decision not to participate, we have reluctantly decided to cancel the Town Hall at this time. We urge the USPS reconsider their decision and to hold a public forum to discuss the issues related to non-delivery of mail, mail fraud, and mail theft.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will continue to work with our partners, the Richmond Police Department and the Office of Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (VA-4), to assist residents who are negatively affected by the Postal Service’s lack of performance and communication, but ultimately the U.S Postal Service is the only organization that can adequately answer your questions and resolve your mail delivery problems.

Please avoid using the blue mailboxes that are in the public and outside of post office buildings. They are being vandalized and your mail is not safe if you deposit it in the blue boxes.