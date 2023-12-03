Your Money with Carlson Financial
Postal town hall canceled after USPS declined to participate

The town hall scheduled to address the rise in postal concerns has now been canceled.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The town hall scheduled to address the rise in postal concerns has now been canceled. This all comes after USPS declined to participate in the discussion to resolve residents’ concerns.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office released this statement:

In addition to this statement, the Commonwealth Attorney’s office also provided a FAQ sheet to help residents navigate which agency they should contact to report their missing or stolen mail.

FAQ sheet to help residents navigate which agency they should contact to report their missing or stolen mail.(Commonwealth Attorneys Office)

