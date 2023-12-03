Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police investigate shooting in Scotts Addition

Shooting in Minot
Shooting in Minot(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the Scotts Addition area.

Police say a man was shot Saturday just after 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Broad Street near the Crunch Fitness gym. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police or Crime Stoppers at (804) -780-1000.

