Police investigate shooting in Scotts Addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the Scotts Addition area.

Police say a man was shot Saturday just after 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Broad Street near the Crunch Fitness gym. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police or Crime Stoppers at (804) -780-1000.

