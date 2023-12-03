James Madison to face Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl

(WHSV) - James Madison will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to play in the Armed Forces Bowl against Air Force, the football program announced Sunday.

It marks the first time in program history the Dukes have earned a bowl bid.

JMU finished its second Football Bowl Subdivision season with an 11-1 record, which includes a 7-1 record in Sun Belt Conference play.

Teams in transition period to FBS are prohibited from playing in a bowl game. However, not enough teams won at least six games to fill 82 bowl spots. NCAA rules allow teams in its second season transitioning to participate in a bowl game, as long as they’ve won six games. This bylaw allowed JMU to clinch a bowl berth.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares posted the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

I’m pleased that JMU has received a well-deserved invitation to play in a College Football Bowl. The student-athletes, coaches, and all who are associated with the football program should be proud that they earned this opportunity through hard work and dogged determination.… — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) December 3, 2023

In addition, JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne announced Damian Wroblewski will serve as the acting head coach for the bowl game. It comes after Curt Cignetti was hired as Indiana’s head coach.

“Every member of our football program is honored and excited to represent JMU in its first ever bowl game,” Wroblewski said in a statement. “We understand the unusual circumstances that we are in, and that only makes us smile even more. From Coach Challace McMillin recruiting young men in registration lines to begin the program over 50 years ago to today, we say thank you and will make JMU Nation proud. We now have a destination. It’s time to hone our focus on the process of preparation and daily excellence. We’ll see you in Fort Worth. Go Dukes!”

“We’re excited for James Madison’s first bowl appearance and looking forward to the Texas hospitality and an exciting matchup with a tough Air Force squad,” said Bourne. “Our student-athletes have been through a lot over the last week, and he will be a strong, unifying presence of stability for them. Our student-athletes have shared their full support for him as their coach. I’m confident in Wrobo’s ability to lead our team and excited for him to have this opportunity. See you in Texas, JMU Nation!”

A list of JMU players have already indicated they’ll enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. One of those players is quarterback Jordan McCloud. However, McCloud, through a JMU spokesperson, made it clear he will still play in the bowl game.

The Armed Forces Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on WHSV.

