‘This is unacceptable’: Richmond residents want answers on missing mail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More folks are speaking out about not getting their mail, this time in Richmond.

“We’ve never had a problem with our mail. What’s happening? Something’s happening,” said Richmond resident Julie Wilson.

Julie says she hasn’t seen her mail since before Thanksgiving, and when she went to the post office to find out why, she realized the problem was much bigger than her.

“One woman came up and said, ‘I’m sorry to interrupt, but I heard you in the post office, and I haven’t received mail in 30 days.’ For me, this is unacceptable. I run a small nonprofit. I’m dependent on the mail for the donation checks, especially this time of year.” said Wilson

She said the employees in the post office told her to come back the following day to get her mail because they didn’t have anyone to sort it.

However, when Wilson returned the next day to get her mail, she left empty-handed.

She isn’t the only one who reached out about her mail not being delivered.

In an email, Denise Miller shared with us, saying in part, “We have not gotten my husband’s driver’s license; he applied two times, and neither one came, our grandson’s state ID never came, and SSA forms that need signing.”

Miller also says her mail was never left at the post office for pick up.

Residents in Henrico say they’re dealing with the same issues, with some neighborhoods in the county saying they haven’t received a piece of mail in nearly a month.

We reached out to USPS, and they say they are listening to the customer’s concerns and responded with the following statement:

“Each piece of mail is important to the Postal Service, and we are committed to making every delivery. Local managers have been advised to implement normal contingency plans when needed to ensure all routes are covered. We hear customer concerns, and we’re working to resolve any issues. Customers with mail delivery questions can contact their local Post Office or call 1-800-ASK-USPS. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank customers for their continued support.”

If you are missing mail and need to know what steps to take next, there is a Town Hall meeting hosted by Richmond’s Commonwealth’s attorney, Colette McEachin, and area officials.

That meeting is Dec. 5 at the Richmond Police Academy on Graham Rd. at 7 p.m.

