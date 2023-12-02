Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

‘This is unacceptable’: Richmond residents want answers on missing mail

More folks are speaking out about not getting their mail, this time in Richmond.
By Shantel Davis
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More folks are speaking out about not getting their mail, this time in Richmond.

“We’ve never had a problem with our mail. What’s happening? Something’s happening,” said Richmond resident Julie Wilson.

Julie says she hasn’t seen her mail since before Thanksgiving, and when she went to the post office to find out why, she realized the problem was much bigger than her.

“One woman came up and said, ‘I’m sorry to interrupt, but I heard you in the post office, and I haven’t received mail in 30 days.’ For me, this is unacceptable. I run a small nonprofit. I’m dependent on the mail for the donation checks, especially this time of year.” said Wilson

She said the employees in the post office told her to come back the following day to get her mail because they didn’t have anyone to sort it.

However, when Wilson returned the next day to get her mail, she left empty-handed.

She isn’t the only one who reached out about her mail not being delivered.

In an email, Denise Miller shared with us, saying in part, “We have not gotten my husband’s driver’s license; he applied two times, and neither one came, our grandson’s state ID never came, and SSA forms that need signing.”

Miller also says her mail was never left at the post office for pick up.

Residents in Henrico say they’re dealing with the same issues, with some neighborhoods in the county saying they haven’t received a piece of mail in nearly a month.

We reached out to USPS, and they say they are listening to the customer’s concerns and responded with the following statement:

“Each piece of mail is important to the Postal Service, and we are committed to making every delivery. Local managers have been advised to implement normal contingency plans when needed to ensure all routes are covered. We hear customer concerns, and we’re working to resolve any issues. Customers with mail delivery questions can contact their local Post Office or call 1-800-ASK-USPS. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank customers for their continued support.”

If you are missing mail and need to know what steps to take next, there is a Town Hall meeting hosted by Richmond’s Commonwealth’s attorney, Colette McEachin, and area officials.

That meeting is Dec. 5 at the Richmond Police Academy on Graham Rd. at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Michael Byrd is facing several charges including abduction and malicious wounding.
New details emerge after shooting leaves Henrico Police officer injured
An NBC12 crew on scene says the train appears to be a CSX train that runs behind houses on...
15-year-old struck, killed by train near Hanover schools
The “Waffle House Index” goes red due to coronavirus pandemic
Police: Suspect uses note to rob Chesterfield Waffle House
Crews were called to a house fire on Tamarind Court shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday.
2 hospitalized after Henrico house fire
Nearly one year since the body of 19-year-old Marcus Johnson was discovered in Colonial...
Family searching for answers in Chesterfield teen’s death

Latest News

RVA Illuminates returns to Kanawha Plaza starting at 4 p.m.
2023 holiday season kicks off with RVA Illuminates
RVA Illuminates returned to Kanawha Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, lighting the city...
RVA Illuminates kicks off 2023 holiday season
In his remarks, he mentioned that the commonwealth’s economy is significantly improving.
Sen. Kaine shows Virginia economy on the upswing, local spots hope for the same boost
The preson of interest is wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes....
VCU police looking for person possibly connected to car break-ins