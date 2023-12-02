Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Saturday Forecast: Cloudy and mild with light rain this evening

Patchy dense fog this morning, use caution
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Areas of light rain move in around 5 this evening, showers and dense fog are likely overnight.

Saturday: Cloudy with a spring-like feel. We’re seeing mist and dense fog this morning. Rain arrives around sunset and continues overnight. Highs in the mid-60s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: A few scattered showers and patchy dense fog possible in the morning. Dry but cloudy and mild for December in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Weekend rain totals around a quarter inch.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: A few showers are possible in the morning then, clouds decrease. Lows in the mid-30s, highs around 50°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
RVA Illuminates returned to Kanawha Plaza to light the city skyline for the holiday season.
2023 holiday season kicks off with RVA Illuminates
23-year-old Michael Byrd is facing several charges including abduction and malicious wounding.
Business owners react after Henrico police officer shot
31-year-old Reyna Sustaita died after having a heart attack, thankfully doctors were able to...
‘This is a rare situation’: Cumberland woman waiting for double organ transplant
Henrico DPU says all traffic on the northbound side of Staples Mill is being diverted to the...
Water main break closes multiple lanes on Staples Mill Road

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Showers return Saturday afternoon into Sunday
A lull in rain is expected Saturday morning, but showers return late Saturday into Sunday.
Forecast: Showers return late Saturday through Sunday
After some morning sunshine, clouds and light scattered showers move in from west to east.
Friday Forecast: Becoming cloudy with light scattered showers
After some morning sunshine, clouds and light scattered showers move in midday.
Friday Forecast: Cloudy, with light spotty showers