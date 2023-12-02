Saturday Forecast: Cloudy and mild with light rain this evening
Patchy dense fog this morning, use caution
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Areas of light rain move in around 5 this evening, showers and dense fog are likely overnight.
Saturday: Cloudy with a spring-like feel. We’re seeing mist and dense fog this morning. Rain arrives around sunset and continues overnight. Highs in the mid-60s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
Sunday: A few scattered showers and patchy dense fog possible in the morning. Dry but cloudy and mild for December in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)
Weekend rain totals around a quarter inch.
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.
Wednesday: A few showers are possible in the morning then, clouds decrease. Lows in the mid-30s, highs around 50°. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.
