Saturday Forecast: Cloudy and mild with light rain this evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Areas of light rain move in around 5 this evening, showers and dense fog are likely overnight.

Saturday: Cloudy with a spring-like feel. We’re seeing mist and dense fog this morning. Rain arrives around sunset and continues overnight. Highs in the mid-60s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: A few scattered showers and patchy dense fog possible in the morning. Dry but cloudy and mild for December in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Weekend rain totals around a quarter inch.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: A few showers are possible in the morning then, clouds decrease. Lows in the mid-30s, highs around 50°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

