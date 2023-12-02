Santa-themed events happening across Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Santa and his elves are taking over Richmond.

Let’s start with SantaCon, a pub crawl happening Saturday, Dec. 9, in Shockoe Bottom.

You can dress in your best Santa outfit, ugly sweaters, or reindeer costume. Multiple bars and venues will offer holiday drinks from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can get your tickets here. Right now, one will cost you about $15.

If you’re looking for something a little more laid back or for the kids, the jolliest man in the world will be at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

Soul Santa will pop in on Dec. 2, 9 and 16.

Kids can take photos, do crafts, hear stories, and much more. It’s completely free.

You can visit this website to sign up for a time slot.

We can’t leave out Santa’s elves. The big man and his mischievous goats will be at Pactamere Farm on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The farm is on Stone Horse Creek Road in Glen Allen.

On top of getting to meet the North Pole residents, there will be s’mores kits, hot chocolate, cider and snacks.

The farm is also reminding you not to forget your wish list!

