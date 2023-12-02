Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Santa-themed events happening across Richmond

Soul Santa is returning to the Black History Museum starting Dec. 2.
By Amya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Santa and his elves are taking over Richmond.

Let’s start with SantaCon, a pub crawl happening Saturday, Dec. 9, in Shockoe Bottom.

You can dress in your best Santa outfit, ugly sweaters, or reindeer costume. Multiple bars and venues will offer holiday drinks from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can get your tickets here. Right now, one will cost you about $15.

If you’re looking for something a little more laid back or for the kids, the jolliest man in the world will be at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

Soul Santa will pop in on Dec. 2, 9 and 16.

Kids can take photos, do crafts, hear stories, and much more. It’s completely free.

You can visit this website to sign up for a time slot.

We can’t leave out Santa’s elves. The big man and his mischievous goats will be at Pactamere Farm on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The farm is on Stone Horse Creek Road in Glen Allen.

On top of getting to meet the North Pole residents, there will be s’mores kits, hot chocolate, cider and snacks.

The farm is also reminding you not to forget your wish list!

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Michael Byrd is facing several charges including abduction and malicious wounding.
New details emerge after shooting leaves Henrico Police officer injured
An NBC12 crew on scene says the train appears to be a CSX train that runs behind houses on...
15-year-old struck, killed by train near Hanover schools
The “Waffle House Index” goes red due to coronavirus pandemic
Police: Suspect uses note to rob Chesterfield Waffle House
Crews were called to a house fire on Tamarind Court shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday.
2 hospitalized after Henrico house fire
Nearly one year since the body of 19-year-old Marcus Johnson was discovered in Colonial...
Family searching for answers in Chesterfield teen’s death

Latest News

The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will kick off Saturday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m.
Holiday parades coming to central Virginia
From giant balloons to dazzling boats, holiday parades are taking over central Virginia over...
Holiday parades coming to central Virginia
RVA Illuminates returned to Kanawha Plaza to light the city skyline for the holiday season.
2023 holiday season kicks off with RVA Illuminates
Soul Santa is returning to the Black History Museum starting Dec. 2.
Soul Santa coming to Black History Museum