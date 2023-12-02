Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Officer donates blood months after being shot in line of duty

Officer Bullis was responding to a hit-and-run call in South Phoenix in March of 2023 when a gunman opened fire on her patrol car in an ambush attack.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police officer Morgan Bullis was shot back in March while responding to a hit-and-run call.

Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening and she was back on patrol a few months later.

On Tuesday, first responders from across the Phoenix area were at the Hall of Flame Museum in an effort to get more people to donate.

“It’s very important to me. If brothers and sisters need that blood, that blood is available to them because God forbid they do go down and that makes a difference of them going home that night,” Bullis said about the opportunity to potentially help other law enforcement officers. “That is highly important to me.”

December is traditionally a time of year when fewer people donate blood because they’re focused on other things.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
RVA Illuminates returned to Kanawha Plaza to light the city skyline for the holiday season.
2023 holiday season kicks off with RVA Illuminates
23-year-old Michael Byrd is facing several charges including abduction and malicious wounding.
Business owners react after Henrico police officer shot
31-year-old Reyna Sustaita died after having a heart attack, thankfully doctors were able to...
‘This is a rare situation’: Cumberland woman waiting for double organ transplant
Henrico DPU says all traffic on the northbound side of Staples Mill is being diverted to the...
Water main break closes multiple lanes on Staples Mill Road

Latest News

Some cars couldn’t turn around and got stuck.
Woman says Google Maps detour led drivers into middle of desert
Some cars couldn’t turn around and got stuck.
Google Maps detour is dead end in desert
Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Police chase deer that crashed through elementary school classroom
Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Caught on camera: Deer breaks into school