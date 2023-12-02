Your Money with Carlson Financial
Holiday parades coming to central Virginia

From giant balloons to dazzling boats, holiday parades are taking over central Virginia over the next few weeks.
By Amya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From giant balloons to dazzling boats, holiday parades are taking over central Virginia over the next few weeks.

Starting in Richmond, the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will kick off Saturday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m.

You can watch as larger-than-life balloons, marching bands, characters and festive floats make their way through the city’s streets.

Santa himself will also make an appearance.

The parade will start at the Science Museum of Virginia, travel along Broad Street, and end at 7th Street.

From the roads to Rocketts Landing, the Richmond Boat Parade of Lights will sail down the river on Saturday, Dec. 9.

You can watch the festive vessels from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The parade wraps up at Osborne Landing in Henrico.

Also happening on Saturday, Dec. 9, is a long-standing holiday tradition in Henrico that starts at Osborne Park and Boat Landing: the Varina Big Toy Christmas Parade.

It’s happening at 1 p.m. following the parade, families can visit the big toys, grab food, play in the bounce house, and take pictures with Santa.

