560 bikes are being donated to 12 local organizations ahead of Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday season is here, and one local organization is giving back in a big way. The Richmond Area Bicycle Association donated 560 bicycles to people in need in 12 counties in the Greater Richmond Region on Saturday, December 2nd.

The organization has been raising money all year long to buy new bikes and helmets. In November, more than 100 volunteers put together those brand-new bikes - so someone they will never meet - will have a bike for the holidays.

“So that’s 560 kids that are going to wake up Christmas morning to a brand new bike,” said Andrew Mann, the president of the Richmond Area Bicycle Association (RABA) Foundation

As inflation rises, it can be even more difficult than before for families to buy gifts for their children.

“I think every kid should have a bike. I know how I felt when I was little and got a bike, and it’s nice to know that these kids will have that opportunity like I did,” Molly Tate, a volunteer, remembered.

These bikes are going to 12 different organizations throughout the region - like Girls In Gear. The program director for Girls In Gear said more can be learned from riding a bike, than just how to ride.

“It invites them to learn new skills and build friendships without being in a competitive environment,” Alishia Pretlow, the Eastern VA Program Director for Girls In Gear, explained.

Not only will children get a bike, but adults in need can get a bike too... One volunteer told NBC12 that for some people, a bike is their only mode of transportation.

“Who need to ride their bike to doctors appointments or to work or things like that,” said volunteer, Linda Burk.

Volunteers like Linda Burk and Molly Tate have participated in this program for multiple years... They say it’s worth all of the time they spend preparing and delivering.

“It’s very gratifying to see all the bikes, to see some of the responses; I don’t get to see the kids opening their presents, but just the organizations are just so thrilled to see what they get, it’s so heartwarming.”

According to their website, the group gave out ten more bikes than they did last year. You can donate on their website at any time of the year.

