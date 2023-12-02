2023 holiday season kicks off with RVA Illuminates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond was lit Friday - with thousands of Christmas lights!

RVA Illuminates returned to Kanawha Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, lighting the city skyline at 6 p.m.

There were several family activities, including live performances from Rodney Stith, The Legacy Band and the Huguenot Choir. There were also food trucks and a screening of the Grinch movie.

Organizers say there will be restricted parking and street closures until 10 p.m. Friday evening.

WATCH THE CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING BELOW:

