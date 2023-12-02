2023 holiday season kicks off with RVA Illuminates
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond was lit Friday - with thousands of Christmas lights!
RVA Illuminates returned to Kanawha Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, lighting the city skyline at 6 p.m.
There were several family activities, including live performances from Rodney Stith, The Legacy Band and the Huguenot Choir. There were also food trucks and a screening of the Grinch movie.
Organizers say there will be restricted parking and street closures until 10 p.m. Friday evening.
WATCH THE CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING BELOW:
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.