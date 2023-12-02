16-year-old injured in Chesterfield shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A 16-year-old is recovering after getting injured in a Chesterfield shooting Friday evening.

At about 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, police responded to the 2700 block of Avalon Heights Rd. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue their investigation into this shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

