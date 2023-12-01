Your Money with Carlson Financial
Water main break closes multiple lanes on Staples Mill Road

Henrico DPU says all traffic on the northbound side of Staples Mill is being diverted to the...
Henrico DPU says all traffic on the northbound side of Staples Mill is being diverted to the left lane.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are working to repair a broken water main on Staples Mill Road.

Henrico County’s Department of Public Works says the right and center northbound lanes of Staples Mill Road are closed between Thalbro Street and Park Lane.

However, the southbound lanes of Staples Mill remain open, and northbound traffic is being diverted to the left lane.

There’s no word when the lanes will reopen.

