Water main break closes multiple lanes on Staples Mill Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are working to repair a broken water main on Staples Mill Road.

Henrico County’s Department of Public Works says the right and center northbound lanes of Staples Mill Road are closed between Thalbro Street and Park Lane.

However, the southbound lanes of Staples Mill remain open, and northbound traffic is being diverted to the left lane.

There’s no word when the lanes will reopen.

