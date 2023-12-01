Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

VCU police looking for person possibly connected to car break-ins

The preson of interest is wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes....
The preson of interest is wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. They appear to have a tattoo covering the top of the right arm.(VCU Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The VCU Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person connected to multiple car break-ins.

Police say the suspect broke into five cars at the Visitors Parking Deck on N. 13th and Leigh Streets on VCU’s MCV Campus in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Victims reported missing items from their vehicles, including purses, wallets, credit cards, social security cards, a passport and clothing.

Detectives released photos of the suspect wearing a white shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. Police believe the person has a tattoo covering the top of their right arm. believe

Anyone who may know the suspect’s identity is asked to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Michael Byrd is facing several charges including abduction and malicious wounding.
New details emerge after shooting leaves Henrico Police officer injured
An NBC12 crew on scene says the train appears to be a CSX train that runs behind houses on...
15-year-old struck, killed by train near Hanover schools
Crews were called to a house fire on Tamarind Court shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday.
2 hospitalized after Henrico house fire
The “Waffle House Index” goes red due to coronavirus pandemic
Police: Suspect uses note to rob Chesterfield Waffle House
Nearly one year since the body of 19-year-old Marcus Johnson was discovered in Colonial...
Family searching for answers in Chesterfield teen’s death

Latest News

Here’s a look at what our reporters on working on today.
First Look: What NBC12 reporters are covering on Dec. 1
The annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade returns to Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Several streets will be closed for the 2023 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Operation Silent Night is happening now through Dec. 20.
Richmond Animal League offering $10 adoptions this holiday season
Police say the “no parking zones” go into effect starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, until...
Several streets will be closed for the 2023 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade