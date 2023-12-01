Sen. Kaine shows Virginia economy on the upswing, local spots hope for the same boost

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As you make your holiday shopping list and check it twice, a Virginia senator wants you to consider adding items from local businesses.

Senator Tim Kaine and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce say these shops need your support all season and all year.

Friday, Dec. 1, Senator Tim Kaine spoke at the Greater Richmond Convention Center Annual for the Virginia Economic Summit & Forum on International Trade.

In his remarks, he mentioned that the commonwealth’s economy is significantly improving.

Kaine says that comes from projects like broadband investments, traffic improvements on I-64 to relieve congestion, the creation of pharmaceutical manufacturing tech hubs, and more.

Now, local businesses in the Richmond area are hoping for that same support.

“Brick and mortar stores are suffering more, especially with retail, online sales are increasing,” Executive Director of Ten Thousand Villages in Carytown Aisha Eqbal said on Small Business Saturday.

Kaine is working to help those small businesses like ten thousand villages, securing $4.1 million in federal funding for the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority, which will provide grants to small businesses in the commonwealth to help them develop.

“It’s basically to help small businesses with marketing or developing new markets or training for employees, and so there’s other programs as well,” Sen. Kaine said.

In addition to the grants, he says this is the time to shop local.

“Some businesses are making not just 1/12 of the revenue but 50% of the revenue in the holiday season,” Kaine said. “So, it’s important that we have a good one, both in person and online. I think the results from last weekend, Thanksgiving weekend, sounds like they’re pretty strong.”

Virginia’s Chamber of Commerce agrees the holidays can often make or break a local spot.

“Especially this time of year when a lot of businesses actually, for the first time your calendar year, began to make a profit for the entire year,” President of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Barry DuVal said.

