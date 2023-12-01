RPD hiring retired officers to help fight speeding in city

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Police Department plans to rehire retired officers to help oversee new speed cameras near Richmond City schools.

The locations of the safety cameras were chosen because they are in areas with a higher number of traffic-related crashes causing fatalities and serious injuries.

“There’s nothing more important than our kids,” Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said. “And we’ve had some very close calls just even this year where cars have sped through school zones, and it’s very concerning to the parents and to the staff at RPS.”

The trial speed cameras are installed near Linwood Holton Elementary on Hermitage Road and Laburnum Avenue and Patrick Henry School of Arts and Sciences on Semmes Avenue.

While these cameras can catch significantly more drivers speeding, an officer must still review the images before any tickets can go out.

“The school zone and work zone cameras that we’re allowed to utilize require that an officer actually review each camera footage, make sure that the tag belongs to the car as it goes through so that it’s not a stolen tag on a different car, and also ensure that it’s within the zone to enforce that,” Edwards said.

That obviously requires extra manpower, which the Richmond Police Department has been lacking in recent years.

“And I would hate to have to take the officers that are out there patrolling to do this,” Edwards added. “This work that can be done by a senior person, a senior officer that has a lot of experience and is looking to still serve, but maybe isn’t willing to come back and, you know, run radio calls.”

That is why the department plans to rehire retired officers with experience with traffic violations to work part-time to oversee these speed camera offenses solely.

”This is a way they can still serve,” he said. “They can still be a police officer with an agency they love and still serve the citizens they love. But do it on their terms.”

Chief Edwards said they will start with four officers but may add more depending on the need.

The plan is to eventually have speed camera boxes in 13 other school and work zone locations around Richmond.

“The goal of this is not to issue a bunch of tickets to folks,” Edwards said. “What we want people to do in our city is slow down. Unfortunately, we’ve had 24 people in our city who have died as a result of crashes. They don’t seem to get the attention that our murder victims do. But those deaths cost those families and end those lives in the same way, whether you die from a bullet or you die from a car.”

Cameras will be installed inside the first two trial boxes by the end of December.

That will start the 30-day warning period.

By the end of January, official citations will go out to anyone caught going more than 11 miles per hour over the speed limit in these areas.

”We just want Richmonders to slow down and pay attention to what’s going on,” Edwards said. “And if this device helps people think that ‘hey, I’m driving through this area. I want to slow my car down, particularly around our schools’ where God forbid, we have a child struck. I think it’s worth it.”

This move by the Richmond Police Department is getting a lot of praise from city council members and the community.

But it is not the only hiring the department hopes to do.

Chief Edwards wants everyone to know they are still actively recruiting for all positions.

“I’ve done it for 24 years, and I’ve never been bored,” Edwards said. “It’s been frightening. It’s been exhilarating. It’s been sad. It’s been funny, but it’s never been boring. And I’ve never had a doubt that I’ve made a difference in people’s lives. So I think if you want a challenge, if you want to work in a place where you can help people, God, there’s no better place than the Richmond Police.”

