Richmond Animal League offering $10 adoptions this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the season of giving, and Richmond Animal League is reducing adoption fees to help pets find their forever home!

Now through Dec. 20, RAL is partnering with Salty Paws RVA to host Operation Silent Night.

During this period, adoption fees will be reduced to $10, and adoption hours will be extended.

Richmond Animal League is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

