Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Richmond Animal League offering $10 adoptions this holiday season

Operation Silent Night is happening now through Dec. 20.
Operation Silent Night is happening now through Dec. 20.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the season of giving, and Richmond Animal League is reducing adoption fees to help pets find their forever home!

Now through Dec. 20, RAL is partnering with Salty Paws RVA to host Operation Silent Night.

During this period, adoption fees will be reduced to $10, and adoption hours will be extended.

Richmond Animal League is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Michael Byrd is facing several charges including abduction and malicious wounding.
New details emerge after shooting leaves Henrico Police officer injured
An NBC12 crew on scene says the train appears to be a CSX train that runs behind houses on...
15-year-old struck, killed by train near Hanover schools
Crews were called to a house fire on Tamarind Court shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday.
2 hospitalized after Henrico house fire
The “Waffle House Index” goes red due to coronavirus pandemic
Police: Suspect uses note to rob Chesterfield Waffle House
Nearly one year since the body of 19-year-old Marcus Johnson was discovered in Colonial...
Family searching for answers in Chesterfield teen’s death

Latest News

The annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade returns to Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Several streets will be closed for the 2023 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Police say the “no parking zones” go into effect starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, until...
Several streets will be closed for the 2023 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Henrico DPU says all traffic on the northbound side of Staples Mill is being diverted to the...
Water main break closes multiple lanes on Staples Mill Road
RVA Illuminates returns to Kanawha Plaza starting at 4 p.m.
2023 holiday season to kick off with RVA Illuminates