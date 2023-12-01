Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Report: LeBron James’ business manager said he bet on NBA games through illegal bookie

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures after hitting a 3-point shot against the...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures after hitting a 3-point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Maverick Carter, LeBron James’ business partner, told federal investigators he bet on NBA games through an illegal bookie, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Carter made his remarks during an interview as part of an investigation of bookie Wayne Nix, according to the Post’s report. It said that Carter could not remember placing any bets on the Lakers, the team James has played for since 2018.

Carter and James, the NBA’s career scoring leader, are friends from Akron, Ohio, who together own SpringHill Company, an entertainment and production company.

The Post reported that Carter told investigators he placed approximately 20 bets on football and basketball games over the course of a year, with each bet ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

A spokesman for Carter and James confirmed the interview occurred in 2021.

“Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter,” spokesman Adam Mendelsohn said in a statement provided to the newspaper.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An NBC12 crew on scene says the train appears to be a CSX train that runs behind houses on...
15-year-old struck, killed by train near Hanover schools
23-year-old Michael Byrd is facing several charges including abduction and malicious wounding.
New details emerge after shooting leaves Henrico Police officer injured
A man has died in Petersburg following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies in Petersburg parking lot shooting
Police release the names of 2 homicide victims, 38 year old Malcolm Moody and his father, 70...
Friend of Henrico double homicide victim speaks out: ‘He left a lasting impact’
Boy Scout Troop Smoker
Smoker stolen from Bon Air Boy Scout troop found

Latest News

The president and his wife, Jill, participated Thursday in the annual tradition of lighting...
Biden lights the National Christmas Tree, taking his turn to bring holiday spirit to Washington
A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
More Israeli hostages freed and more Palestinian prisoners released under tenuous Gaza truce
31-year-old Reyna Sustaita died after having a heart attack, thankfully doctors were able to...
‘This is a rare situation’: Cumberland woman waiting for double organ transplant
FILE - Adam Botkin, a football TikTok influencer, edits a video for a post at a Chipotle...
Federal judge blocks Montana’s first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok, says it’s unconstitutional