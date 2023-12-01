Judge dismisses Hashmi residency suit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Senator Ghazala Hashmi will not have to give up her state Senate seat after a judge dismissed a lawsuit Friday afternoon.

The suit was filed by four Chesterfield residents who live in the 15th District, the district Hashmi represents.

They argued the Democrat does not live in the newly drawn district.

Hashmi says she does, in fact, live in there. She leases an apartment within district lines, though her family still has a home in Midlothian.

She has served in the state Senate since 2020 and won reelection in the district in November.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.