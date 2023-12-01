Your Money with Carlson Financial
Holiday tradition axed after deer eat all the Christmas trees at family farm

Deer feasting on pines and spruce means the holiday tradition of cutting down a Christmas tree gets the axe this year at a farm in Michigan.
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Deer feasting on pines and spruce means the holiday tradition of cutting down a Christmas tree gets the axe this year at a tree farm in Michigan.

“From here up the tree ain’t too bad, but down here it’s ruined — they’ve killed it,” said Ed Carpenter, the owner of Peacock Road Family Farm, “The last three years the deer population has gotten so heavy, it’s eaten a lot of our trees.”

This year, people aren’t able to pick out and cut down their own trees at the Peacock Road Family Farm. Instead, the farm says customers will have to pick from one that has already been cut.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources said it’s likely a combination of more deer and fewer hunters.

Ed Carpenter, the owner of Peacock Road Family Farm, shows the damage his Christmas trees have...
Ed Carpenter, the owner of Peacock Road Family Farm, shows the damage his Christmas trees have sustained from deer.(WILX)

“Less hunters in the woods is definitely a concern because that’s our No. 1 tool that was able to regulate and actually make a difference and keep that population in check,” said Dustin Isenhoff.

Carpenter said he is mostly disappointed but hoping for the best for next year.

“Down the drain, 12 years of mowing and spraying and pruning. The deer did it,” said Carpenter.

He said hopes that people will still come to see what all the farm has to offer and get in the Christmas spirit without cutting down a tree.

“It makes me sad. I’m here to make people happy, and, dog gone it, we don’t have any trees in the field,” said Carpenter.

Peacock Road Farms remains open until Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. Information for visiting the farm can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

