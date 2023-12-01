Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Becoming cloudy with light scattered showers

After some morning sunshine, clouds and light scattered showers move in midday
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Feeling like spring this weekend with highs in the 60s, higher humidity and the chance for light rain showers.

Friday: Early morning sun, clouds increase from west to east. Light rain showers arrive from west to east midday and continue through the afternoon. Showers taper in the early evening, a spotty shower possible overnight. Highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a spring-like feel. Spotty shower is possible during the day. Rain arrives during the evening and overnight. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (Day Rain Chance: 20%, increases to 70% at night)

Sunday: Cloudy with spotty light showers possible at any point. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-30s, highs around 50°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

