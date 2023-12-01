Friday Forecast: Becoming cloudy with light scattered showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Feeling like spring this weekend with highs in the 60s, higher humidity and the chance for light rain showers.

Friday: Early morning sun, clouds increase from west to east. Light rain showers arrive from west to east midday and continue through the afternoon. Showers taper in the early evening, a spotty shower possible overnight. Highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a spring-like feel. Spotty shower is possible during the day. Rain arrives during the evening and overnight. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (Day Rain Chance: 20%, increases to 70% at night)

Sunday: Cloudy with spotty light showers possible at any point. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-30s, highs around 50°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

