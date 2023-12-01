Family-friendly holiday events in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The kids are out of school in a matter of weeks for winter break and we have a list of ways to spend time with them.

The West End Mom, Megan Ariail, put together a magical family-friendly Christmas activity list to keep your house busy and happy.

“The Nutcracker” is a holiday classic. Families can see live performances at the Carpenter Theater Dec. 8-24. Watch for matinee shows for the little ones.

On Dec. 10, Agecroft Hall and Garden is hosting its annual Christmas open house called Yuletides. Families see Christmas in 17th century England, 19th century London and 20th century Richmond. “My kids love the puppet show that they host,” said Ariail. “It’s very interactive. It’s just one in character, the person leading it. And she’s so good at storytelling.”

You might enjoy ice skating at Stony Point, plus you can always step into a store to warm up.

The Jefferson Hotel has giant gingerbread houses you can check out, along with the beautiful decor.

Stroll through Garden Fest to see the lights and the model trains.

Lewis Ginter is stroller and wheelchair friendly.

The Illuminate Light Show is adaptive, too. Everyone can climb in the car and drive through the beautiful light display. But here’s an important tip: The bathrooms are at the very end and it’s hard to get out of line. Santa is always at the end of the light show.

Get free photos with Santa at Cabella’s or Bass Pro Shop.

Tablespoons Bakery is offering a sensory-friendly and Black Banta event on Dec. 16.

Ariail says she loves the Santa Spot RVA in Libbie Mill, where you’ll get special time with Santa at the North Pole decorating ornaments and cookies. It costs $219 per family.

Click/tap here for more events from The West End Mom.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.