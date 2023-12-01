Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

3-month-old killed by family’s ‘pet wolf,’ coroner says

A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,”...
A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,” according to the county coroner.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,” according to the county coroner.

First responders arrived at the scene on Highway 440 in Chelsea, Alabama, according to a spokesperson for the city. The baby was taken to Grandview Medical Center where they died shortly later.

The mayor of Chelsea, Tony Picklesimer, also confirmed the child’s death, reporting it was killed by an “exotic family pet.”

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event and lift up the family and all those affected with our deepest prayers and thoughts,” Picklesimer said in a statement.

The animal has been taken to Auburn University.

Further details about the incident are not available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Michael Byrd is facing several charges including abduction and malicious wounding.
New details emerge after shooting leaves Henrico Police officer injured
An NBC12 crew on scene says the train appears to be a CSX train that runs behind houses on...
15-year-old struck, killed by train near Hanover schools
Crews were called to a house fire on Tamarind Court shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday.
2 hospitalized after Henrico house fire
The “Waffle House Index” goes red due to coronavirus pandemic
Police: Suspect uses note to rob Chesterfield Waffle House
Nearly one year since the body of 19-year-old Marcus Johnson was discovered in Colonial...
Family searching for answers in Chesterfield teen’s death

Latest News

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
House expels Republican Rep. George Santos of New York in a bipartisan vote
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor dies at age 93
Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman appointed to the Supreme Court has died....
Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies
Henrico DPU says all traffic on the northbound side of Staples Mill is being diverted to the...
Water main break closes multiple lanes on Staples Mill Road