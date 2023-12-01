2023 holiday season to kick off with RVA Illuminates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond will be lit Friday - with thousands of Christmas lights!

RVA Illuminates returns to Kanawha Plaza starting at 4 p.m., but the actual lighting of the city skyline won’t be until 6 pm.

There will be several family activities including, live performances from Rodney Stith, The Legacy Band, and the Huguenot Choir. There will also be food trucks, and a screening of the Grinch movie.

Organizers say there will be restricted parking and street closures until 10 p.m. Friday evening.

The event is free and will be held rain or shine.

