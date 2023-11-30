Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s millionaire raffle returns

On New Year’s Day, the Virginia Lottery will announce the winning numbers for five $1 million top prizes, seven $100,000 prizes and 1,000 prizes of $500.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle is back this year with five $1 million top prizes.

Raffles differ from traditional Lottery games because a limited number of tickets are sold. When they’re gone, they’re gone.

A total of 625,000 Virginia’s News Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets went on sale Oct. 31 and will continue until Dec. 31 or until all of them are gone, whichever comes first.

On New Year’s Day, the Virginia Lottery will announce the winning numbers for five $1 million top prizes, seven $100,000 prizes and 1,000 prizes of $500 each.

The odds of winning the million-dollar prize are 1 in 125,000, the best of winning $1 million in any Virginia Lottery game. The odds of winning any prize in the Raffle are 1 in 618.

This is the 17th year of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. In those 17 years, the Virginia Lottery has awarded 53 $1 million top prizes.

Tickets are on sale statewide at any Virginia Lottery retailer for $20 each.

Every ticket sold in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle benefits K-12 public education in the Commonwealth, whether or not the ticket wins a prize.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

