Virginia Department of Health offering online info on Syphilis

This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a tissue sample with the presence of numerous, corkscrew-shaped, darkly-stained, Treponema pallidum spirochetes, the bacterium responsible for causing syphilis. U.S. health officials on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, are calling for a new push to prevent sexually transmitted diseases — spurred in part by a 26% increase in syphilis cases last year.(Skip Van Orden/CDC via AP)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health has a new webpage to specifically offer data on Syphilis.

Syphilis is a sexually-transmitted infection that can cause serious health problems.

This new website tracks the number of cases across the commonwealth, and brings attention to the rising numbers.

“It’s important to get information from trusted, reputable sources, and the VDH website is one place to do that,” Doctor Laurie Forlano said Thursday, November 30.

According to the VDH, there was a 21% jump from 2022 to 2023. It says this is a trend that is not only being seen in Virginia, but across the entire country.

