Thursday Forecast: Sunny and warmer plus shower chances looking weaker Friday and Sunday

Temperatures and humidity could make it feel springlike this weekend
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A warm up on the way with some scattered light rain showers expected on Friday.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week! Sunshine will mix with some clouds during the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mainly cloudy skies with scattered light rain showers arriving during the morning. Light rain in the afternoon tapers by early evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%) Rain amounts less than 1/10″.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%, mainly south of RIC)

Sunday: Cloudy with occasional light rain showers possible through the day into the evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%) Rain amounts less than 1/10″

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with slight chance for some light rain, mainly during the morning. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s (Rain Chance: 20%)

