Santa brings Christmas cheer to Westchester Commons with custom sleigh

The Santa from Westchester Commons built his own sleigh to give children an unforgettable experience.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As Santa Claus prepares to deliver thousands of gifts to children on Christmas, his helpers spread his holiday cheer worldwide, including Chesterfield.

Inside the North Pole at Westchester Commons, Santa Claus is greeting children across the Chesterfield area with their first gift for Christmas, a sleigh bell.

“I tell every child put this on your Christmas tree, and when Santa comes on Christmas, he’ll remember what your wish was,” said Claus.

As Santa Claus prepares to deliver thousands of gifts to children on Christmas, his helpers...
As Santa Claus prepares to deliver thousands of gifts to children on Christmas, his helpers are spreading his holiday cheer.(WWBT)

Santa Claus got a request he never forgot during one of those visits.

“I had a beautiful little girl come in here last year, and she’s like, ‘Santa, where is your sleigh?’” he said. “And it’s like, well, sweetie, it’s not here right now.”

At that moment, Santa promised to bring his sleigh this year, a wish coming to life with help from his elves.

Inside the North Pole at Westchester Commons, Santa Claus is greeting children across the...
Inside the North Pole at Westchester Commons, Santa Claus is greeting children across the Chesterfield area.(WWBT)

“Santa knows some fellows that are in a model train club, and they’re master woodworkers,” he said. “Santa didn’t want to disappoint the children, so we got to work first thing in January building this sleigh.”

A ride built for dashing in the snow with all the bells and whistles.

A ride built for dashing in the snow with all the bells and whistles.
A ride built for dashing in the snow with all the bells and whistles.(WWBT)

“Sleighs fly, so you have to have navigation lights. There’s a rotating light at the bottom,” he said.

This includes a rocket booster behind the sleigh.

“When Santa is overloaded, sometimes we need to have a little extra boost,” said Claus. “Santa’s got a license plate because sometimes we’re on the road, and we don’t want to get in trouble with the law.”

A sleigh built from scratch spreading holiday joy to kids of all ages and giving them a chance to talk to St. Nick himself during an experience Santa Claus hopes they’ll remember for a lifetime.

“The joy and surprise on parents’ faces with some of the things the children ask for. Sometimes kids test the limit on what they ask for at Christmas time,” said Claus. “Just to be here for the children and see how they react when they see Santa Claus.”

