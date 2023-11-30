Police: Suspect uses note to rob Chesterfield Waffle House

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for the person accused of robbing a Waffle House overnight.

Police say at 1 a.m., the suspect walked into the restaurant on Hopkins Road and passed a note demanding money.

The person then took the cash and walked out.

Police say the suspect was wearing sunglasses, a blue puffy vest and bluish gray jogger pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.