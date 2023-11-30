LEGO awards $1 million to six nonprofits supporting children across Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The LEGO Group has chosen six nonprofits to receive $1 million in grants for their efforts to support children across Richmond.

LEGO Group says the organizations were picked because they served children and families of diverse backgrounds - while helping them learn through play and connecting with the environment.

Here are the six organizations that were chosen:

In April 2023, LEGO leaders and Chesterfield County broke ground on the toy company’s new manufacturing facility.

LEGO expects to spend $1 billion building the facility at the Meadowville Technology Park and plans to have it up and running in two years, creating roughly 1,800 new jobs.

