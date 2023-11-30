Henrico officer seriously hurt in Montrose shooting
Police say a suspect is in custody
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico Police officer is seriously hurt in a shooting in Montrose Wednesday night.
Henrico Police said the shooting happened on Hillbrook Avenue, just behind Montrose Elementary School. A suspect is in custody.
