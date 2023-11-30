Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico officer seriously hurt in Montrose shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico Police officer is seriously hurt in a shooting in Montrose Wednesday night.

Henrico Police said the shooting happened on Hillbrook Avenue, just behind Montrose Elementary School. A suspect is in custody.

NBC12 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we get them.

