Family searching for answers in Chesterfield teen’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been over a year since Chesterfield teenager Marcus James Johnson was reported missing by his family.

“I don’t want to believe that he’s just a file sitting on somebody’s desk,” Johnson’s cousin, Tanesha Hudson, said.

Hudson is still advocating for answers in the homicide investigation of Johnson, who was found murdered last year.

“He was very, very silly. He was a funny guy. I mean, he loved to tell jokes, okay,” Hudson said. “He was a very funny guy who’s very respectful. And you know, he loved his family.”

19-year-old Johnson was last seen leaving his home on Esquire Road in Chesterfield County on Nov. 16th last year.

His family reported him missing 11 days later when he never showed up during Thanksgiving weekend.

On Dec. 21, police in Colonial Heights responded to a call about human remains found near a wooded area along Yacht Basin Drive about three weeks later.

While they found the body on Yacht Basin Drive, they believe the crime happened elsewhere.

On Jan. 3rd, investigators finally identified the victim as Marcus Johnson.

So far, there are no indications that police are close to catching his killer, although detectives say they are actively investigating.

“I think it’s just one of those things that you just kind of got to sit back and wait and just, you know, hope and pray that this is one of those cold cases that definitely gets closed,” Hudson said.

Tanesha says she remains optimistic.

“With new technology and everything, you know, it’ll happen eventually,” Hudson said.

However, one of her greatest concerns is that the person responsible for her cousin’s death is still out there.

“Karma doesn’t forget an address,” Hudson said. “So we all have to deal with whatever we put out into the universe. It comes back. You cannot make the decision to just end somebody’s life like that, like [there’s] consequences for that.”

Hudson says the family is pleased with the responsiveness of the Colonial Heights detectives, but that they’re ready for answers.

“I would just want peace for my family,” Hudson said. “They deserve to know who did this, like, we deserve justice too.”

She said she believes Johnson’s case would have been solved sooner if it had been given more attention when it first happened.

If you have any information that can help solve this cold case and bring Johnson some justice, contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

