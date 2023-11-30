Business owners react after Henrico police officer shot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico police officer is now recovering at home after he was shot about 24 hours ago.

Police tell us this started as an attempted robbery and abduction and ended with a suspect behind bars on nearly a dozen charges.

“It’s kind of scary,” Tammy Allen said. “It definitely makes you on your toes.”

Tammy Allen knows all too well the crime happening along Williamsburg Road in Henrico. She manages the Valero Fast Mart and said they’ve been robbed not once but twice.

“Earlier in the month, we were robbed at gunpoint, not me per se, one of my employees was,” Allen said. “It was a very scary moment for her. She handled the situation very well. He attempted to do it a second time.”

Police said the latest crime happened right by Fast Mart and led to an officer being shot Wednesday evening, ending with 23-year-old Michael Byrd of Richmond behind bars.

Officers said Byrd walked into an auto parts store, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Police say he also abducted an employee and tried to rob another one, running away once officers got there.

At some point during the chase, the police said Byrd opened fire at the officers, injuring one.

“When I got here this morning, one of the guys that works out back was telling me that about all the police cars and ruckus,” Carolyn Perry said. “Now, I do keep my doors closed and locked.”

Perry also works in the area and said she is more vigilant now than ever. She said she’s recently seen the number of robberies climb in the area.

Henrico police wouldn’t confirm if Byrd was connected to other robberies in the area but, in a statement, said, “Henrico police has received several reports for robberies in that area of the county as of late. Currently, our detectives continue to follow up on leads and investigate those individual cases.”

“With me knowing that they have a suspect, then yes, it does make it a little bit easier today knowing that person is in custody,” Allen said.

Byrd is still behind bars after a hearing Thursday morning.

As for the officer who was shot, we’re told he had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is now out of the hospital to continue recovering at home.

Henrico police are asking if you know anything, you can call them at (804) 501-5000.

