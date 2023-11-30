2 hospitalized after Henrico house fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Henrico overnight.

Just before 2 a.m., Henrico Fire officials were called to a fire on Tamarind Court - near Wilder Middle School.

When crews arrived, they found a home on fire with two people trapped inside.

Those residents were rescued, and taken to the hospital.

Henrico Fire’s Battalion Chief says the victims are in stable condition.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

