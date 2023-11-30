Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 hospitalized after Henrico house fire

Officials are reminding people to monitor their space heaters when it's cold and check for working smoke detectors.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Henrico overnight.

Just before 2 a.m., Henrico Fire officials were called to a fire on Tamarind Court - near Wilder Middle School.

When crews arrived, they found a home on fire with two people trapped inside.

Those residents were rescued, and taken to the hospital.

Henrico Fire’s Battalion Chief says the victims are in stable condition.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

