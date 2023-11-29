Wintergreen gearing up for winter season

NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Resort has been making snow nonstop since Monday, November 27.

It’s getting ready to start its snow tubing season soon.

Despite all the snow being made, Wintergreen says it’s still not 100% ready for skiers and snowboarders just yet.

“We’ve got an incredible head start here. We’ve got three days around the clock, snowmaking, it’s not quite enough to get the slopes open,” Marketing Manager Josh Ellwood said, “We’re opening for tubing this weekend. We’ll have normal tubing operations on Saturday and Sunday.”

If you want to go down the mountain in a different way, skiers and snowboarders will only have to wait a couple more weeks.

“It’s very weather dependent,” Ellwood said, “Middle of December is really average for us.”

Ellwood says Wintergreen will take advantage of every snowmaking opportunity.

“Unfortunately, they’re not magic machines. Some people believe we can make snow when it’s 45 degrees outside, but realistically, it has to be very close to that freezing point of 32 degrees,” Ellwood said.

Despite a warm start to the season, Wintergreen says it’s ready for the colder weather.

“We’re hearing it’s going to be an El Niño, which is pretty good for Mid-Atlantic snow in cold weather. We’re keeping our fingers crossed there,” Ellwood said.

If you are interested in watching the snowmaking progress, Wintergreen Resort has mountain cameras to show the process.

