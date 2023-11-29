Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and chilly, rain chances build toward the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coldest temperatures since last winter this morning leading to a sunny and cold day. Next best chance for rain: Friday afternoon & evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold, especially in the morning. Not as breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week! Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper-50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers in the afternoon and evening. Rain amounts less than 1/10″. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain amounts up to 1/4″ possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

