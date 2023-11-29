Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Smoker stolen from Bon Air Boy Scout troop found

Boy Scout Troop Smoker
Boy Scout Troop Smoker(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A smoker stolen from a Bon Air Boy Scout Troop has been found, according to police.

Boy Scout Troop 840 leaders confirmed with 12 On Your Side that the smoker was found along Alverser Drive. They say the smoker has some damage, so it is getting repaired.

‘I was shocked’: Smoker stolen from Bon Air Boy Scout Troop

The Chesterfield Police Department says officers were called to McRae Road on Nov. 17 for the stolen smoker.

Dave Sanders, one of the assistant scoutmasters, said their troop inherited the smoker, which has been used to cover 80% of their fundraising efforts.

So far, no word is on who may have taken the smoker.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Homicide
Police: Father, son found shot to death inside Henrico home
A man has died in Petersburg following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies in Petersburg parking lot shooting
Police release the names of 2 homicide victims, 38 year old Malcolm Moody and his father, 70...
Friend of Henrico double homicide victim speaks out: ‘He left a lasting impact’
Petersburg Police are investigating after two siblings were found dead Monday night.
Brother, sister identified in possible Petersburg murder-suicide
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man killed in Henrico crash

Latest News

Here’s a look at what our reporters on working on today.
First Look: What NBC12 reporters are covering on Nov. 29
Federal agency targets housing affordability in new program
Federal agency targets housing affordability in new program
Federal agency targets housing affordability in new program
Holiday Homes sponsored by CoStar Group will feature dazzling displays on NBC12 throughout the...
2023 Holiday Homes: Dazzling displays throughout Central Va.