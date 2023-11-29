Smoker stolen from Bon Air Boy Scout troop found

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A smoker stolen from a Bon Air Boy Scout Troop has been found, according to police.

Boy Scout Troop 840 leaders confirmed with 12 On Your Side that the smoker was found along Alverser Drive. They say the smoker has some damage, so it is getting repaired.

The Chesterfield Police Department says officers were called to McRae Road on Nov. 17 for the stolen smoker.

Dave Sanders, one of the assistant scoutmasters, said their troop inherited the smoker, which has been used to cover 80% of their fundraising efforts.

So far, no word is on who may have taken the smoker.

