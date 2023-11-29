Your Money with Carlson Financial
Pedestrian struck, killed by train near Atlee High School

The train is still stopped as police continue to investigate.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train near Atlee High School on Wednesday morning.

“At approximately 7:58 a.m., Hanover Emergency Communications received a call from Buckingham Branch Railroad advising a train had struck a pedestrian on the tracks just west of the Cool Spring Road crossing, and near the Cool Spring West subdivision,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear why this person was on the train tracks or whether the train conductor saw them before they were hit.

Neighbors say kids in the area cross the train tracks to get to school.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

