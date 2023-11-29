Your Money with Carlson Financial
Middle schooler recovering after getting hit by car

A middle schooler in Henrico is recovering from minor injuries after getting hit by a car...
A middle schooler in Henrico is recovering from minor injuries after getting hit by a car while walking on the school crosswalk.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A middle schooler in Henrico is recovering from minor injuries after getting hit by a car while walking on the school crosswalk.

At 3:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to a pedestrian crash at Francistown Road and Shimmering Lane at the Hungary Creek Middle School front entrance.

It was determined a middle school student was crossing the street in the crosswalk when they were hit by a car. They received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by Henrico Fire to an area hospital.

The adult driver was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

