Middle schooler recovering after getting hit by car

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A middle schooler in Henrico is recovering from minor injuries after getting hit by a car while walking on the school crosswalk.

At 3:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to a pedestrian crash at Francistown Road and Shimmering Lane at the Hungary Creek Middle School front entrance.

It was determined a middle school student was crossing the street in the crosswalk when they were hit by a car. They received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by Henrico Fire to an area hospital.

The adult driver was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

