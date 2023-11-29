Inflation impacting donations for central Virginia nonprofits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you have to go shopping for clothes or groceries, you know it’s a lot more expensive than it used to be, and local nonprofits trying to help give back to the community are feeling the crunch.

“We’ve been around since 2012,” Dr. Shantell Chambliss said. “In our almost 12-year history, this has probably been the worst financial year for us.”

Dress For Success Central Virginia in Henrico aims to empower women to achieve financial independence by providing support, professional attire and the tools to help them thrive. But with rising costs and fewer donations than ever, executive director Dr. Shantell Chambliss said it’s been a struggle to keep up.

“Every month, we are taking a long hard look at where we can cut costs,” Chambliss said. “Like it’s do we need this much Wi-Fi, do we need this system, can we downgrade to a lower tier of this system?”

While it’s the season of giving, inflation, credit card debt, and cost of living are taking their toll, with many nonprofits feeling the pinch.

“We are trying to find a way to get those goods and resources directly from the community.,” Taylor Scott, Founder of RVA Community Fridges, said.

Scott said while they have had steady support from farmers and other community members to help keep the fridges full, they’re starting to see a shift in those volunteering.

“A lot of our volunteers are average community members who are in the community with the fridges,” Scott said. “So they might not have the time right now to come and volunteer and stop by the fridge, clean it out, maybe give us a quick update, but they may be only able to stop by and just grab something from the fridge for themselves right now.”

While it’s a time of great need, Scott and Chambliss said they aren’t giving up and are counting on more people to help their neighbors in any way they can.

“The goal is that you know the clothing is great, right,” Chambliss said. “But we can’t turn these items into rent, or overhead costs or salaries or scholarships or micro-grants that we provide some of our participants, so yeah, it’s a struggle.”

There are many ways to donate that don’t have to be financial if you want to help out. Click/tap here if you’re looking to help Dress for Success Central Virginia and here for RVA Community Fridges.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.