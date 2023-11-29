Henrico takes on big pharma in major lawsuit

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is taking on big pharma in a federal lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the county accuses drug makers and distributors of deliberately inflating insulin costs, thus over-charging the county and the patients they serve.

Henrico County leaders say it all comes down to accountability and returning any taxpayer money owed.

However, many of those pharmaceutical companies bit back, denying the claims in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in Virginia Eastern District Court. It names major drug manufacturers such as Eli Lilly and pharmaceutical companies such as CVS and Optum, accusing them of using a pricing scheme to fix the cost of insulin.

Henrico offers private health insurance to its over 11,000 employees, many of whom depend on insulin.

The county says this all started after they noticed pharmaceutical spending for employees kept skyrocketing.

“We weren’t quite sure what the driver was, but we were seeing significant increases in pharmaceutical cost year over year,” Deputy County Manager for Administration Brandon Hinton said.

In the lawsuit, the companies are accused of acting maliciously and deliberately to carry out this plan of inflating the cost of insulin with “the intent to defraud” patients for the purpose of “enriching themselves.”

Henrico alleges this cost the county substantial amounts of money over decades but didn’t give an exact estimate of the damages.

“If there’s a chance, even a small chance, that we overpaid, or our employees paid too much for any pharmaceutical or a service, then quite frankly, we’re doing our due diligence as strong fiscal stewards of taxpayer resources to call those dollars back,” Hinton said.

NBC12 contacted several companies in the lawsuit, including CVS, Optum and Eli Lilly.

They all denied any wrongdoing, saying the lawsuit had no merit.

“It’s going to involve, I think, a tremendous amount of finger-pointing between the pharmacies, insurance companies, the drug makers, and these brokers known as the pharmacy benefit managers,” NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin said. “They’re each going to be saying, ‘No, we’re not responsible.’”

A Dallas law firm called Baron & Budd, P.C. represents Henrico and filed similar suits on behalf of the City of Alexandria and Arlington County.

“This is major litigation. It’s being backed by a major law firm with apparently unlimited resources, which is what this type of litigation requires,” Benjamin said.

All three companies went on to say they will stand their ground and vigorously defend against these allegations.

