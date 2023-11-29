Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Homicide
Police: Father, son found shot to death inside Henrico home
A man has died in Petersburg following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies in Petersburg parking lot shooting
Police release the names of 2 homicide victims, 38 year old Malcolm Moody and his father, 70...
Friend of Henrico double homicide victim speaks out: ‘He left a lasting impact’
Petersburg Police are investigating after two siblings were found dead Monday night.
Brother, sister identified in possible Petersburg murder-suicide
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man killed in Henrico crash

Latest News

The number of people dying in Virginia from drug overdoses is skyrocketing.
Virginia leaders fighting back against drug overdoses
Atlee High School principal John Wheeler, with the family’s permission, identified the teen...
15-year-old struck, killed by train near Hanover schools
Here’s a look at what our reporters on working on today.
First Look: What NBC12 reporters are covering on Nov. 29
While it’s the season of giving, inflation, credit card debt, and cost of living are taking...
Inflation impacting donations for Central Virginia nonprofits
narcan
‘One pill can kill’: Virginia seeing uptick in fentanyl overdoses