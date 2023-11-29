15-year-old struck, killed by train near Hanover schools

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male 15-year-old was struck and killed by a train near Atlee High and Chickahomony Middle School Wednesday morning.

“At approximately 7:58 a.m., Hanover Emergency Communications received a call from Buckingham Branch Railroad advising a train had struck a pedestrian on the tracks just west of the Cool Spring Road crossing, and near the Cool Spring West subdivision,” the sheriff’s office said.

Atlee High School principal John Wheeler, with the family’s permission, identified the teen who died as Chris Asare-Budu.

“For those of you who knew Chris, we ask that you remember and celebrate his positivity, kindness, and his incredible ability to empower and lead others in their endeavors. As you know, Chris was always happy and viewed things with an optimistic outlook on life, and our school and community will forever be grateful for Chris’ legacy. For those of you who did not know him, we ask that you respect our sadness and support us with your understanding and patience as we navigate through this heartache. As we mourn the loss of Chris, we understand that your son or daughter may approach you with questions and experience a sense of loss. If your student needs support navigating through this difficult time, our school counselors are ready to provide assistance.”

The train was stopped for hours as police investigated.

It’s unclear why this person was on the train tracks or whether the train conductor saw them before they were hit.

Neighbors say children in the area cross the train tracks to get to school.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.