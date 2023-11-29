Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

15-year-old struck, killed by train near Hanover schools

The train is still stopped as police continue to investigate.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male 15-year-old was struck and killed by a train near Atlee High and Chickahomony Middle School Wednesday morning.

“At approximately 7:58 a.m., Hanover Emergency Communications received a call from Buckingham Branch Railroad advising a train had struck a pedestrian on the tracks just west of the Cool Spring Road crossing, and near the Cool Spring West subdivision,” the sheriff’s office said.

Atlee High School principal John Wheeler, with the family’s permission, identified the teen who died as Chris Asare-Budu.

“For those of you who knew Chris, we ask that you remember and celebrate his positivity, kindness, and his incredible ability to empower and lead others in their endeavors. As you know, Chris was always happy and viewed things with an optimistic outlook on life, and our school and community will forever be grateful for Chris’ legacy. For those of you who did not know him, we ask that you respect our sadness and support us with your understanding and patience as we navigate through this heartache.

As we mourn the loss of Chris, we understand that your son or daughter may approach you with questions and experience a sense of loss. If your student needs support navigating through this difficult time, our school counselors are ready to provide assistance.”

Atlee High School Principal John Wheeler

The train was stopped for hours as police investigated.

It’s unclear why this person was on the train tracks or whether the train conductor saw them before they were hit.

Neighbors say children in the area cross the train tracks to get to school.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Homicide
Police: Father, son found shot to death inside Henrico home
A man has died in Petersburg following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies in Petersburg parking lot shooting
Police release the names of 2 homicide victims, 38 year old Malcolm Moody and his father, 70...
Friend of Henrico double homicide victim speaks out: ‘He left a lasting impact’
Petersburg Police are investigating after two siblings were found dead Monday night.
Brother, sister identified in possible Petersburg murder-suicide
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man killed in Henrico crash

Latest News

Here’s a look at what our reporters on working on today.
First Look: What NBC12 reporters are covering on Nov. 29
Boy Scout Troop Smoker
Smoker stolen from Bon Air Boy Scout troop found
Snow-making machine at Wintergreen Resort
Wintergreen gearing up for winter season
Federal agency targets housing affordability in new program
Federal agency targets housing affordability in new program