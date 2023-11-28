Your Money with Carlson Financial
Woman says her French bulldog was taken by suspect armed with stun gun, caught on video

A string of stolen dogs prompts safety concerns. (Source: WUSA/SURVEILLANCE VIDEO/FAMILY PHOTOS/DC POLICE/PUPPIES.COM/STATION FILE/CNN)
By WUSA staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WUSA) – D.C. police are investigating a series of recent robberies. But the suspect isn’t after money or electronics. Police said the suspect is stealing dogs.

Over the weekend, an armed man stole an expensive French bulldog from its owner, and it was caught on camera.

The search continues for Hendrix, the six-month-old French bulldog stolen Saturday in Brookland in northeast D.C.

“It’s a quick buck that someone is able to make, and it’s easy to snatch from someone that is unsuspecting,” said Dan D’Eramo of DC Humane Rescue Alliance.

The dog’s owner, Teffiney Worthy, lost her first dog in August in the District Dogs doggie day care flood, which killed 10 dogs. She said the man seen on surveillance video was holding a stun gun and threatened to kill her if she didn’t give Hendrix up.

“I want to fight back, but the safest thing would be to hand him over and hopefully he can return safely,” Worthy said.

Police said owners should not fight back, especially if the robber is armed.

Two weeks ago, Chewy, Coco and Buttercup were stolen at gunpoint on East Capitol Street Southeast, and D.C. police are looking for a suspect.

A search on puppies.com shows some French bulldogs are sold locally for up to $50,000.

“A microchip is going to be one of the best ways to get the animal back to you as quickly as possible,” D’Eramo said.

He said these robberies are not an indication that dogs are in a crisis in the District, but simply are a crime of opportunity.

He recommended that owners stay vigilant on walks and ensure their information is updated on their pet’s chip.

“It doesn’t do anything at all to help get you to your animal if your information isn’t on that chip and accurate,” D’Eramo said.

If your dog is stolen, the first step is making a police report.

“You also want to report it to the shelter in the jurisdiction you are in, but also surrounding jurisdictions as well,” D’Eramo said.

Also, reach out to vets and groomers so they can be on the lookout.

